Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TKC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TKC opened at $5.73 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 368,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

