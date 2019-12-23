Ubex Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Ubex has a total market cap of $880,704.00 and approximately $781,089.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and BitMart. In the last week, Ubex has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, YoBit, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

