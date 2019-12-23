UBS Group Cuts Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Price Target to $54.00

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.51. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

