UBS Group Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.05 ($64.01).

ETR:DHER opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.44. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1-year high of €66.72 ($77.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

