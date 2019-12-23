Unobtanium (UNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $112.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $112.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.62 or 0.00555807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,476.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.02586643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,448 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

