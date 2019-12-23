UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $831.12 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $831.12 million and $8.75 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00010975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00553553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008186 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

