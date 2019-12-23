USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USAT. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS USAT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 1,176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,209,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,421,000 shares of company stock worth $6,943,580. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

