USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013266 BTC on exchanges including Korbit, CPDAX, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $523.18 million and $318.36 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01764531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055794 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 524,712,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,923,495 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FCoin, LATOKEN, CoinEx, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Korbit, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Kucoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

