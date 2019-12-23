USDQ (USDQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,878.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. USDQ has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $10,878.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013191 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00329416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003738 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009521 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

