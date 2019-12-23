USDX (USDX) Trading 117.7% Higher Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, USDX has traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $157,123.00 and $13,876.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00047440 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000753 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 162% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002363 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003791 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001333 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 764,945 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

