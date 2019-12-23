V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $538,874.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $538,874.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,549,699 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

