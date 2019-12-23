ValuEngine Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Strong Sell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE APAM opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.