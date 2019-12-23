ValuEngine Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Sell

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:CSV opened at $26.36 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $476.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carriage Services by 351.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

