ValuEngine Downgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Sell

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.