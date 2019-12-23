ValuEngine Downgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Sell

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFLT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

PFLT opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $480.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 107,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 164.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

