ValuEngine Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $358,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,329.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock valued at $57,120,442.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $18,751,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

