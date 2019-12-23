ValuEngine Downgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Buy

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.30. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

