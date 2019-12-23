ValuEngine Lowers Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Strong Sell

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $47.30 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

