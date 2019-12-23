ValuEngine Upgrades Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) to “Sell”

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Advanced Info Service PCL stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Advanced Info Service PCL has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.