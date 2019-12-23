ValuEngine Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Hold

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Natixis increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 23.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

