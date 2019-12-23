ValuEngine Upgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to “Sell”

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.43.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

