Velas Price Reaches $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $30.96 million and $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,036,524,404 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,441,813 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

