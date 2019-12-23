Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of VCYT opened at $28.52 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $442,663.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,348.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,486 shares of company stock worth $3,479,894. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.