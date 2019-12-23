Verge (XVG) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Verge has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Sistemkoin and Huobi. Verge has a market cap of $64.17 million and $1.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00556968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000483 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,122,244,099 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Gate.io, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Bitbns, Upbit, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Binance, Huobi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

