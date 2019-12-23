Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

VRNT stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

