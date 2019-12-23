ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) versus E. W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Head-To-Head Comparison

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for E. W. Scripps and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 1 3 0 2.75 ViacomCBS 0 1 6 0 2.86

E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.67%. ViacomCBS has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Given ViacomCBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than E. W. Scripps.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94%

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ViacomCBS pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E. W. Scripps and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 1.09 $1.96 billion $5.19 8.17

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats E. W. Scripps on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and original programming. The company's National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. It operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; and Midroll that creates original podcast, a digital audio recording of themed series, as well as Stitcher, a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand. This segment also operates Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news. The company also operates Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand, which informs and entertains audiences with a Website, social media, and podcast; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

