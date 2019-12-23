VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $391,530.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

