Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

VBFC stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 18,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $656,015.30. Also, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 5,000 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

