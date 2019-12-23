VoteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $108,001.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00387441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00071537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00091523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000565 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 71,281,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

