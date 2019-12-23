Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $684,799.80 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 137,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $1,175,075.10.

On Friday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 404,386 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,184.38.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 126,075 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $610,203.00.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,475. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0232 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

