WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

