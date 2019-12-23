Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ: GLPG) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/17/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $193.00.

12/13/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

12/4/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/31/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

10/25/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $205.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.83 and a beta of 1.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

