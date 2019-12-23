Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently:

12/18/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/7/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

11/4/2019 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

11/1/2019 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

11/1/2019 – CyrusOne was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – CyrusOne was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

11/1/2019 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $78.00.

CONE stock opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

