Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

WFC opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

