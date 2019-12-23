West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

TSE WFT opened at C$58.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.43. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$43.93 and a 12 month high of C$80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.74.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.63) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFT. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

