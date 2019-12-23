William Blair Comments on ABM Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

ABM opened at $38.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.