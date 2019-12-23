Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.04.

WMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 338,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,050. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,761,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 263,273 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

