Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 2.4% on Strong Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.15, 48,642 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 783,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.