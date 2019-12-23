World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.29. 2,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,089. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $85.33 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $679.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Acceptance by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in World Acceptance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

