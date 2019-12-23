W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

WTI stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.96. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

