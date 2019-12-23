XGOX Hits One Day Volume of $38.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $18,399.00 and $38.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057642 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084043 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000914 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00070885 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,475.23 or 0.99827996 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

