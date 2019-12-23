Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Also, CEO Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $840,108. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.