Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

YARIY stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

