Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.73

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 1467135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

