Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.39 Million

Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $19.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.74 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $64.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.39 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $123.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 525,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,122. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

