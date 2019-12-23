Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at $681,261.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAOI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

