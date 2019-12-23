Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%.

FUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,107. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.03. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.