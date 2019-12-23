Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $729.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.16 million to $744.04 million. CAE posted sales of $617.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

