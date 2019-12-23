Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

CNR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

