Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will announce sales of $54.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.74 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $44.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $216.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.26 million to $220.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.36 million to $243.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

